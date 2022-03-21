Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Picking him gives CSK option to play this mystery spinner': Irfan backs India's 36-year-old star as Faf's replacement

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday weighed in on two star batters who could replace the veteran South African cricketer.
Irfan Pathan; Faf du Plessis
Published on Mar 21, 2022 11:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

One of Chennai Super Kings' biggest concern in putting together a playing XI after Deepak Chahar injury will be pertaining to their opening combination. While the young Ruturaj Gaikwad will pick himself, CSK fans are concerned about Faf du Plessis' replacement and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday weighed in on two star batters who could replace the veteran South African cricketer. 

The popular theory is that CSK will stick to their template of having an overseas opener and hence go with New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway, who was picked for INR 1 crore and will be playing his maiden IPL tournament this season. 

Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’, Irfan admitted that Conway will look comfortable in Maharashtra conditions, before bringing up a second option on Robin Uthappa, who was bought back for INR 2 crore. 

“They have two options. Of course New Zealand opener Devon Conway is there. That gives you a little comfort as well. The pitches in Maharashtra, at Wankhede and CCI are good pitches, the ones you play in overseas Conway looks very comfortable in that. But if you don't play Conway then you go with Robin Uthappa. He has been a fantastic opener as well,” he said. 

Weighing in on the two options, Irfan said that playing Uthappa will give CSK the advantage of playing the mystery spinner in Maheesh Theekshana, who was roped in for just INR 70 lakhs. 

“If Conway doesn't play and Uthappa opens then you will get a chance to play Maheesh Theekshana from the start. Obviously you need to play other overseas guys like Adam Milne because you need that extra pace in Maharashtra pitches. You have Bravo, you are going to play Moeen Ali. So all four slots will be filled. But if Conway doesn't play then Mahesh Theekshana, the mystery spinner, will come into play,” he explained. 

CSK will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Topics
irfan pathan chennai super kings ipl 2022 faf du plessis
