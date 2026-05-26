Players Fantastic who can play decisive roles in 2026 IPL Qualifier 1 between RCB and GT at Dharamsala

After almost two months of hustle in hot conditions, the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) has now come down to the last four matches. The league phase got over on Sunday, and the first match of the play-offs is set to kick off later today between table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru and second-placed Gujarat Titans at Dharamsala, the only venue with pleasant weather.

The match is right on the heels of the handshake controversy!(PTI)

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Also Read; The infallible trick to win IPL 2026: Team India showed it earlier this year in T20 World Cup

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at the players who could impact the outcome of the contest in a big way.

1. Kohli all the more after the handshake controversy

In RCB's last league phase game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli refused to shake hands with SRH opener Travis Head after the match. It brought him a lot of bad publicity. However, Kohli knows how to turn these situations to his advantage. Then remember, the winners of this game will directly reach the final scheduled to be held on May 31. That should motivate him much more. RCB are looking to defend their title, and there is no bigger threat for the opposition than Kohli in such matches.

2. The Rabada threat

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{{^usCountry}} Gujarat Titans fast bowler Kagiso Rabada turned 31 yesterday. After his birthday celebrations, he should be extremely motivated to help GT reach their third final. So far, he has taken 24 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 9.19. All through, he has bowled fast. He is a big challenge at all stages of the game, in the powerplay, the middle overs and the death overs. RCB heavily bank on their top order, and if Rabada strikes early on, the way he has often this season, GT have a good chance. Remember, the Dharamsala pitch helps fast bowlers a lot, making Rabada all the more dangerous. 3. Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood are there too {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gujarat Titans fast bowler Kagiso Rabada turned 31 yesterday. After his birthday celebrations, he should be extremely motivated to help GT reach their third final. So far, he has taken 24 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 9.19. All through, he has bowled fast. He is a big challenge at all stages of the game, in the powerplay, the middle overs and the death overs. RCB heavily bank on their top order, and if Rabada strikes early on, the way he has often this season, GT have a good chance. Remember, the Dharamsala pitch helps fast bowlers a lot, making Rabada all the more dangerous. 3. Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood are there too {{/usCountry}}

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If GT has Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, RCB also have champion fast bowlers of their own in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. Like Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 24 wickets but with a better economy rate of 8.07. If there is one bowler whose style suits the Dharamsala conditions, it's him. Then, the Purple Cap is also on the line, as well as RCB's aspirations to win back-to-back trophies.

After missing the first few matches, Hazlewood has been an important player for RCB. He gets a lot of bounce from the pitch, and he is also known for his line and length. The Bhuvi-Hazlewood combo looks out-and-out trouble for GT.

4. Buttler's return to form

Jos Buttler is a big-match player. In GT's last two games, he scored a fifty. He is one batsman from the GT line-up who can really make it a sour outing for RCB. The thing with Buttler is that he can shift gears with ease. If the team is in trouble, he can get into repair mode straight away, and if the stage is set for the onslaught, he can hit all over the park at will. He is one of the greats of the IPL, and RCB need to remove him early to boost their chances.

5. The Rashid challenge

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Spin is one department where GT are miles ahead of RCB, thanks to the presence of Afghan spinner Rashid Khan in their ranks. Rashid has taken 19 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 8.72. RCB have good spinners in Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, but if truth be told, Rashid is far ahead of them. The pitch at Dharamsala may not suit him, but then he is an artist with the ball and can't be dismissed at any stage of the game, on any pitch.

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