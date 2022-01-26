PM Modi extends personal greetings to Jonty Rhodes, Chris Gayle on Republic Day; 'You truly are a special ambassador'

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes on Wednesday took to his official Twitter account to share a letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 73rd Republic Day. PM Modi extended his Republic Day greetings to Rhodes, acknowledging his ‘affection towards India’ and calling him a ‘special ambassador of strong relations' between India and South Africa.

Rhodes, attaching the letter in his tweet, wrote that his family celebrates Republic Day with ‘all of India’.

“Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind,” wrote Rhodes.

In his letter, PM Modi explained the relevance of this year's Republic Day and further hoped that Rhodes will ‘continue to work closely’ with the nation.

“26th January this year is even more special because it is happening at a time when India marks 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. Thus, I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India, with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and a hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people,” wrote the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also acknowledged the fact that Rhodes named his daughter after India. "The special bond was truly reflected when you named your daughter after this great nation. You truly are a special ambassador of the strong relations between our nations,” wrote PM Modi.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle also received a personal letter from PM Modi and extended his Republic Day greetings to the people of India.

“I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love,” wrote Gayle.

