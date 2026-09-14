PM Narendra Modi celebrates India women’s record eighth Asia Cup triumph: ‘May this inspire millions of youngsters’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team after they clinched the Asia Cup title for a record-extending eighth time in history, hailing their “confidence, consistency and remarkable spirit” throughout the tournament.

Narendra Modi congratulates Indian women's cricket team

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The Indian team, which marched to the final on the back of an unbeaten run in the group stage and a crushing semifinal win against Bangladesh, defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai, and Modi described the triumph as a “proud moment for Indian cricket”.

ALSO READ: BCCI explains why India women’s team declined Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: ‘Solidarity’ with men’s team stance

Deep Dive What were the key performances in the Women's Asia Cup final that led to India's victory over Sri Lanka? Shafali Verma scored 68 runs off 39 balls, and Smriti Mandhana contributed 59 runs off 39 balls, helping India post a total of 183 runs, ultimately leading to a 72-run victory. Why did the Indian women's cricket team refuse to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi? The Indian women's cricket team declined to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi in solidarity with the men's team's previous stance, reflecting tensions between India and Pakistan due to ongoing political conflicts. How did the refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy impact the presentation ceremony? The refusal delayed the trophy presentation ceremony by nearly an hour, as the Indian team chose to conduct a separate celebration while the Sri Lankan team received their runners-up awards from Naqvi.

“A proud moment for Indian cricket! Congratulations to the Women’s team on winning the Asia Cup. Their confidence, consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament. May this triumph inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine,” he posted on social media.

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How India beat Sri Lanka

{{^usCountry}} Shafali Verma smashed nine fours and two sixes during her 39-ball 68-run knock, while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struck a 39-ball 59 laced with five fours and three sixes as the two openers stitched a 129-run stand in just 12.5 overs to lay a solid foundation for India after captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shafali Verma smashed nine fours and two sixes during her 39-ball 68-run knock, while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struck a 39-ball 59 laced with five fours and three sixes as the two openers stitched a 129-run stand in just 12.5 overs to lay a solid foundation for India after captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first. {{/usCountry}}

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Sri Lanka crawled back during the middle overs when the runs dried up for India and a cluster of quick wickets fell. However, a late flourish from young Gunalan Kamalini, who scored 15 off 5 balls, helped India finish with 183 for 5 -- the second-highest first-innings score in a Women's T20I tournament final (after 184/4 - AUS-W vs IND-W, Melbourne, T20 WC 2020).

For Sri Lanka, Mithali Ayodhya (1/33), Chamari Athapaththu (1/34) and Chamudi Praboda (1/40) were among wickets.

In reply, Sri Lanka could manage 111 all out in 20 overs with Chamari Athapaththu (36) and Nilakshika Silva (22) being the top-scorers.

Shree Charani was the pick of the bowlers with her 4/20, while Deepti Sharma snared two wickets.

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