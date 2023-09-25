News / Cricket / 'Grand show by our cricket team': PM Modi congratulates Harmanpreet and Co. for Asian Games gold

'Grand show by our cricket team': PM Modi congratulates Harmanpreet and Co. for Asian Games gold

New Delhi
Sep 25, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India's women's cricket team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India's women's cricket team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games. Modi also congratulated the 10m air rifle men's team for winning the gold medal at the Games and lauded the performance of other medal-winners and players as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India's women's cricket team for winning the gold medal(ANI)

"What a grand show by our cricket team as they clinch Women Cricket gold at Asian Games. The country rejoices in their incredible achievement," he said. "Our daughters are keeping tricolour flying high in the sporting arena too with their talent, grit, skill and teamwork. Congratulations for your great victory," he added.

Lauding the gold-winning air rifle team, he said, "Our fantastic shooters from the 10m Air Rifle Men's Team, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Tomar have won the gold in truly awe inspiring manner as they did so while shattering the world record."

He saluted the champions for their fantastic display of skill and determination and wished that they keep reaching new heights. Congratulating the rowing men's quadruple sculls team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet, and Jakar Khan on clinching the bronze medal, he said their success has made the nation proud.

He also praised the 25m rapid fire pistol men's team of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh for securing the bronze medal.

The Prime minister also congratulated Aishwary Pratap Tomar, who won the bronze medal in 10m air rifle event, and Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar, who won the bronze medal in men's coxless four rowing team.

