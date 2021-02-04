'We believe that the world is our family': PM Narendra Modi replies to Kevin Pietersen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ‘glad to see’ former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen’s ‘affection towards India’. PM Modi took to Twitter to state that India believes the world is their family after Pietersen had praised India’s ‘generosity and kindness’ in sending Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa.
"Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted in response to Pietersen's tweet in which he referred India as a ‘beloved country’.
"Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!" Pietersen had tweeted.
The former England batsman expressed his sentiments on Tuesday after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted a picture of an aircraft that had landed with made-in-India vaccines in South Africa. Pietersen was born in South Africa and moved to England later.
Pietersen, one of England’s most prolific batsmen, played 104 Tests, 134 ODIs, and 37 T20Is scoring 8181, 4440, and 1176 runs respectively.
The former England captain is also expected to be an expert during the India vs England Test series which is slated to begin from Friday in Chennai.
