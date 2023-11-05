Pollution concerns over Sri Lanka-Bangladesh World Cup tie

Sri Lanka’s World Cup semi-final qualification hope hangs by a thread. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have their best opportunity to end a six-game losing streak. Yet the discourse on the eve of the fifth and final game in the Capital wasn’t about cricket.

Sri Lanka players wearing facemasks stand at their dressing room ahead of their practice session amid smoggy conditions on the eve of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi(AFP)

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players have been grappling with the severe air pollution in New Delhi. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed way above the 450-mark (severe) on Sunday. Bangladesh cancelled a training session on Friday but turned up for practice the next two days wearing face masks. Sri Lanka called off their training on Saturday and several players decided to stay indoors on Sunday.

“Our doctor has kept a close eye on players. Some didn’t turn up for practice as they are asthmatic, so they stayed indoors. Even for practice, we were very conscious. We train what we have to train and they go back into the dressing room. They don't spend time (outside) unless they’re bowling or batting. We have taken some measures to minimise our exposure before the game,” Bangladesh’s Sri Lankan head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said at the pre-match media conference on Sunday.

The high pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) has led to authorities invoking Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV, which has led to the closing of primary schools, traffic restrictions, ban on construction and demolition activities. The Delhi government has called a meeting on Monday to decide whether to implement stricter curbs.

The situation has even led to doubts whether the match will go ahead.

“We didn't make a request to change (the venue). We just asked what’s the plan because when we came here, we saw that Bangladesh had cancelled (their practice). We saw the outside environment. They said they will have a discussion and get back. They have installed some equipment here. They’ve got specialists to check and are helping out. They have already informed us that they are planning to go ahead. We will do exactly what ICC tells us to,” Sri Lanka manager Mahinda Halangoda said.

The first four World Cup matches at the Ferozeshah Kotla were played last month, the last one on October 25 when the pollution levels were much lower.

Sri Lanka will be very wary as their third and final Test in Delhi during the 2017 tour saw play halted due to smog. Many players wore masks, even in the dressing room, and some vomitted. Air pollution was also an issue in 2019 when Bangladesh players wore face masks on the field in a T20I against India which they won. Both games were played in November-December after pollution levels had spiked post Diwali.

“We were a little bit concerned. That’s why we cancelled one practice session. We are trying to minimise our exposure to the outdoors as much as possible because we have to be careful of the long term effect of this condition. The air quality is affecting both teams. It’s not ideal but we have no choice. We have to play in the condition in front of us,” Hathurusingha said.

The game is important for both in the race to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Only the top seven teams at this World Cup, barring hosts Pakistan, will qualify for the tournament. Sri Lanka sit seventh in the points table and Bangladesh are ninth.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has engaged the services of renowned pulmonologist Dr. Randeep Guleria to assess the situation and provide independent expert advice.

“Under Dr. Guleria’s guidance, the venue team has been taking mitigating actions throughout the day, including the implementation of sprinklers around the premises and the installation of air purifiers in the dressing rooms and match officials’ areas. The AQI within the stadium was monitored throughout the day which has reduced to levels considered acceptable by Dr. Guleria,” ICC said in response to a query sent by HT.

“ICC will continue to work in collaboration with Dr. Guleria, BCCI, DDCA and the Delhi government to monitor the air quality and take all possible steps to mitigate the air quality concerns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the match remains scheduled to take place in Delhi on Monday.”

