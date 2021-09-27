Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Positive signs for Indian cricket': Ajay Jadeja lauds Sanju Samson after he scores 82 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad
cricket

'Positive signs for Indian cricket': Ajay Jadeja lauds Sanju Samson after he scores 82 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad

This is Samson's 2nd hundred of the season – he had previously scored a century against Punja Kings in a losing effort.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Samson of Rajasthan Royals bats.(PTI)

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson hammered another half century in Indian Premier League 2021, his second of the season on Monday. Samson, after winning the toss, elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, and went on to smash 82 runs in 57 balls. His innings comprised of 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Samson came on to bat after opener Evin Lewis was dismissed by SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 2nd over of the match, and he continued to bat on as wickets fell on other end. He helped SRH to take control before he was dismissed on the final over by Siddarth Kaul.

Also read: 'Zero chance': Kevin Pietersen says he will not go to Australia for Ashes this year, explains why

Samson's innings helped RR to post 164/5 in 20 overs. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja spoke on Samson's consistent performances, and said that it is a good sign for Indian cricket.

“There is a big change in Sanju Samson, a positive one, they have started taking time to start his innings, which is necessary. Every player who is consistent, they usually take a bit of time to settle down,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

RELATED STORIES

“For heavy hitters like Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, it becomes hard to be consistent. He has slowed down his pace a bit, for sure. But his method is correct,” he added.

“It will help in the long run. When he gets used to scoring runs, it becomes a habit. He will take his time, settle down, and then score big runs. These are good signs for Sanju Samson, and Team India,” he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Saba Karim explains why Virat Kohli may open innings for India in T20 World Cup

'Zero chance': Kevin Pietersen says he won't go for Ashes, explains why

RCB pacer Harshal Patel tweaks thinking, ties batsmen in knots

Jason Roy replaces out-of-form Warner for SRH, Gavaskar comments on the change
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP