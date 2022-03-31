Powar's term ends, NCA head Laxman may play bigger role in women's cricket: Report

Indian women's team head coach Ramesh Powar's contract has expired at the conclusion of the side's campaign in the ICC World Cup and he might have to reapply for the post as per BCCI rules.

The disastrous World Cup campaign could also lead to a radical shift in women's cricket, with National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman taking an active part in mentoring the next batch of the country's cricketers. The team failed to make the semifinals of the ongoing tournament.

Powar had replaced WV Raman, who had guided the team into the T20 World Cup final in 2020.

"Powar's contract was till World Cup. There is no provision for extension. So the entire process starts with applications and interviews. Powar can certainly reapply and CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee), as per the constitution, will take a call," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Eyebrows were raised after Raman wasn't given a second term after a good show with the team and Powar, who had a chequered history with skipper Mithali Raj, was brought back.

"The CAC takes the call and if they felt Ramesh would do better than Raman, it was their call. The board can't interfere," the source said.

As PTI reported at the end of India's campaign in New Zealand, there were serious differences of opinions between two senior players, who have been at loggerheads for years now.

It is understood that Powar did precious little to defuse the tension between the warring duo, and it now remains to be seen if he gets his contract renewed.

Also, there is nothing to write home about Powar's performance in the two stints with the team, especially the current one when India lost every series under his stewardship before their unceremonious exit from the showpiece.

Laxman to have bigger say

With the inaugural U-19 women's T20 World Cup scheduled next year, the BCCI is keen on preparing the next batch of players, with Laxman playing a bigger role in formulating a model for long-term success.

One of the major concerns is finding veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's replacement.

"Even if you move past Mithali, in case of Jhulan there aren't too many replacements. So that's also a problem that the board is facing. Hopefully, the planned WIPL will unearth enough talent for future," the source said.

Laxman, and the men's team head coach Rahul Dravid, who had drawn up the NCA module, is expected to be consulted going forward.