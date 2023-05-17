'He's a star of the future': Irfan Pathan's colossal statement on Punjab batter as PBKS meet DC in IPL 2023

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is mighty impressed with the rise of talented Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Prabhsimran, who slammed his maiden century against Delhi Capitals (DC), was expected to extend his free-scoring against David Warner and Co. in match No.64 of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Irfan Pathan was all praise for the PBKS star(PTI)

A ton-up Prabhsimran had propelled Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings to a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals in their previous away fixture at the IPL 2023. With PBKS resuming their IPL rivalry with DC in the ongoing edition at Dharamsala, former India all-rounder Pathan opined that Prabhsimran's batting has a perfect blend of finesse and power.

“Prabhsimran did the work of a senior batsman against Delhi Capitals but the thing to remember is that he is young, and bats with great finesse and power. He has all kinds of shots. I think he's a star of the future,” Irfan told Star Sports. Prabhsimran has smashed 334 runs in 12 matches for Punjab Kings this season.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also lauded the PBKS opener for his impressive run in the ongoing season of the world's richest T20 league."This is the tradition of IPL. Bring in a new talent and give him a chance. He will definitely shine. Prabhsimran is a talent of that kind. He has all kinds of shots and he not only has the ability to finish the innings but can also take the team to a strong score," Kaif added.

Youngster Prabhsimran made his IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in 2019. The PBKS batter has only played for the Punjab-based franchise in the celebrated tournament. Punjab Kings are placed eighth on the IPL 2023 points table with 8 points from 12 matches.

