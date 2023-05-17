'I'd be extremely surprised if...': Pietersen's blockbuster statement on Dhoni after CSK's final home game

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen is convinced the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni can extend his glorious stint at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for another season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the most decorated players in the history of the game, CSK skipper Dhoni is in speculations about finishing his illustrious career at the end of the season. Pietersen has issued a blockbuster statement on Dhoni(PTI-ANI)

Four-time champions CSK did a special lap of honour at the Chepauk after Chennai's final home game of the IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Experiencing the emotional moment at the Chepauk, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar ran up to Dhoni for an autograph on his shirt. Pietersen, who was at the venue when Gavaskar created a special memory and received an autograph from Dhoni, has said that he would be ‘extremely surprised’ if Dhoni calls time on his career at the end of IPL 2023.

“I was there for Dhoni’s lap of honour on Sunday, and it was incredible to see how the stadium stayed completely full. I'd be extremely surprised if this is his last season. I think this impact player rule actually helps him tremendously, where he can keep for 20 overs and bat wherever he wants to bat,” Pietersen wrote in his column for Betway.

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK have managed to win four IPL titles since the inception of the cash-rich tournament in 2008. CSK have also bounced back from a disastrous 2022 season as the Yellow Brigade is in pole position to enter the playoff stage of IPL 2023. Dhoni and Co. are occupying the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table with 15 points from 13 matches this season.

“He makes the team better with the decisions he makes as a captain, and his keeping has been tremendous. It’s not like he takes a batting position up, because he tends to come in at seven, eight or nine to whack a few deliveries. He’ll have the opportunity for eight or nine months of rest, sort his knee out, and get himself fit and ready for another season. I hope it's not the last we see of Dhoni, and I know everybody in the country would want him to play another season,” Pietersen added.

