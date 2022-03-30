'Best part of day was seeing you padded up': Prasidh Krishna's hilarious interaction with senior pacer on batting skills

Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowlers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna had a memorable outing in their opening match of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and seemed to have some fun after the game as well. Boult and Krishna were devastating in the powerplay, bowling back to back maiden overs with the latter taking a wicket in his over.

Boult and Krishna both took two wickets each, with the former giving just 23 runs in four overs and the younger fast bowler conceding just 16 in his quota. The pair joked in an interaction after the match that they did not get to bat.

"We didn't get to bat tonight," said Boult at which Krishna responded by saying that he enjoyed seeing the senior New Zealand fast bowler padded up.

"I think the best part of the day was when I saw you padded up. I enjoyed that the most," he said.

Boult then joked that they should be careful about not giving away the sequence of the RR lower order.

"We won't give away the secrets because the fans and the other teams will know our order. But thoroughly enjoying the experience with Rajasthan so far and hopefully we enjoy a lot more success," he said.

Boult's gave just two runs in the opening over of the SRH innings after which he bowled a maiden, with the only runs coming in leg byes. Prasidh Krishna then bowled a maiden wicket over right after that, taking the all-important wicket of SRH captain Kane Williamson. Boult then dismissed the dangerous Nicholas Pooran after that and SRH never recovered from the initial salvo from the two fast bowlers.

