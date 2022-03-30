'I look like an idiot when trying to make conversation with him': Rahul on his 'fanboy moment' with 'favourite player'

KL Rahul may have come to be recognised as one of the best batters in the world in recent months but admits that he still struggles to find words when he is speaking with former South Africa captain AB de Villiers. Rahul, who captains the Lucknow Super Giants, shared a dressing room with De Villiers when playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

“My kid in a candy store moment came in I think 2012 or 2013 season, which was my first. I walked in and (saw) Virat (Kohli), Chris Gayle, Zaheer Khan and AB, who was my favourite player and still is,” Rahul said on the Youtube show ‘Breakfast with Champions’.

Rahul revealed that he would always watch videos of De Villiers batting in a certain country whenever he is preparing for a tour of that country. “I always go back and watch videos of him. Now, just before going to South Africa, I watched AB de Villiers hundreds in South Africa, then before going to England it was AB de Villiers in England. He has always been one of my favourite players,” said Rahul.

De Villiers ended his illustrious playing career in January this year, which meant that the 2021 season was the last time he was seen in the IPL. He had ended his international career abruptly in 2018.

“I have a very nice, cute relationship with AB. I'm still very like... I don't have words. Nothing comes out. I try and then look like an idiot when trying to make a conversation with him after the games in IPL because there is so much I want to ask him but I don't know. It's a proper fanboy moment with him,” said Rahul.

Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants made their IPL debut on Monday; however, the side faced a narrow five-wicket defeat with only two balls to spare to fellow debutants Gujarat Titans.