IPL 2022: 'He made sure batsmen have their driving license in pockets': Shastri heaps huge praise on 'mean' India star

Rajasthan Royals made a comprehensive start to their campaign in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Tuesday, as the side defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune. The Sanju Samson-led produced an all-round show, putting 210/6 while batting first at the MCA Stadium in Pune and left the SRH reeling at 37/5 at one stage, before the duo of Aiden Markram (57*) and Washington Sundar (40) took the side to a respectable score (149/7).

Four bowlers from Rajasthan Royals – Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled at an economy rate of less than six, with all completing their quota of four overs. Krishna was particularly impressive with the new ball for the RR, as he conceded only 2 runs off his first two overs while taking the all-important wickets of SRH captain Kane Williamson (2) and Rahul Tripathi (0).

Krishna eventually ended with figures of 2/16 in the match and former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on the tall fast bowler following the game.

“He was relentless. If you’re bowling at lengths, the hard lengths, when you beat the bat and get the edges, you expect some odd ball (that may go loose). But he was mean, he gave nothing," Shastri said on Star Sports' post-match show.

“He made sure the batsmen have their driving licenses in their pockets. He said ‘I don’t want to see your driving licenses, I don’t want to give you anything on the bat. I’m going to ping you on the backfoot and get you out’.”

Shastri said that he was particularly impressed with the way Krishna dismissed Williamson by using the bounce on the surface.

“Look at the way he got Williamson out. (Usually, bowlers would go) Top of off-stump, get the nick. He knew there was bounce there, and he said ‘I’ll take that nick to a foot-and-a-half, top of off-stump’. He’s got the height, he’s got the wrist and he’s got the seam coming out high. Good to see an Indian banging it in against a world-class player," said the former Team India head coach.