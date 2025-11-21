Pravin Amre explains why city-based trials were introduced for third edition of Indian Street Premier League

The Indian Street Premier League is all set for its third edition, and get ready to witness some raw talent come to the surface once again. The competition will feature eight teams this time around, and it will be held in Surat from January 9 to February 6 next year. Several marquee announcements have already been made, such as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) receiving a brand-new Porsche 911. The tournament has already yielded several success stories, with the most notable one being Abhishek Dalhor, who ultimately secured a net bowler role with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Pravin Amre speaks about the upcoming edition of the Indian Street Premier League.

Irfan Umair also made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai after showcasing his raw talent in the league. A special emphasis has been placed on fitness this year, and the organisers and selectors have taken conscious steps to ensure that players are available for the entirety of the competition, with no concerns.

The trials for the third season were held across 101 cities in India between October 5 and November 5, and nearly 44 lakh registrations were received. The players selected from the city trials were then taken to participate in the five Zonal trials: North, South, East, West, and Central. The final stage then saw top performers from each zone participating in the centralised simulation trials.

It was there that the abilities of players were tested with real-game scenarios, and the standout performers were shortlisted and added to the auction pool. ISPL, backed by a strong leadership group comprising Core Committee Members Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, and Suraj Samat, has also introduced the SET (Speed and Endurance Test) for the third season. This test is designed to assess both the physical fitness and mental endurance of players.

Ahead of the third edition, Hindustan Times spoke to Pravin Amre, Head of Selection Committee, ISPL, and it was then that the former India batter spoke about his role and how it really excites him to spot so much raw and exciting talent on offer.

Excerpts:

How do you see the growth of ISPL? Do you expect the third edition to be larger and more grandiose?

Yes, absolutely. In the 1st year, it was very critical because we had a good foundation. From there, we had a better year. In the 2nd year, we did things. Maybe that is the reason now. From this year, we now have 8 teams. It is giving more exposure to the players. The whole idea was that.

In the first two years, we gained an understanding of how it works. It is all over India. You can see the 44 lakh registration. People are interested in that. It is more challenging. For us, it is also very important to maintain that standard. The whole thing is like the street to the stadium. In that, the talented boy has to go to the next level. I think we are pleased with what we have accomplished over the last two years.

This is also a challenge for this year, as it has expanded to 101 cities. It is more challenging. I am also glad and thankful for our selection team. The 32 selectors worked diligently to complete this task. Currently, we are in a situation where the simulation process is underway across India.

The trials have been going on in full swing. Without naming any player, did anyone make you say 'WOW'? Is there anyone to keep an eye on in the upcoming edition?

To be honest, we have to give the pools for 350 players. It is up to the owners and the selectors of their team. We have to remain neutral in that regard. We have to do justice to each and every talent. So, we cannot give any of our own things. Because I know that we felt wow, that's why they are in 350.

What has been the experience of witnessing so much raw talent during the trials? Could you elaborate further on the selection process and how you have ensured it remains fair and precise?

What is important is that they are also given the importance of fitness. I think that's a good thing. We can see that they are also taking their fitness test. So, when the player moves on, he is both physically and mentally fit.

I think it's a system that we have already implemented on our website as well. How they will come from that grind, how they will come to this. And now they know they are here right now. The target is currently in a knockout. They will be given 12 balls.

They can show their skills as a batsman and as a bowler. So, the selector can take a call on how important they are when played under pressure as well. One thing is the skill and how they can execute under pressure, basically.

The city-based trials have been introduced this year. How do you think this process has helped the ISPL to spot more grassroots talent?

We found that sometimes, some remote talent boys find it difficult to come and take the trials. So, we decided that the selector can go and assess their talent, and if it's good. So, he will also get a fair opportunity to go to the next level.

A fit body will have a fit mind. And I think I'm sure that, like every franchise owner, they will want to have their 18 members called to be a fit boy who can sustain the long run. This tournament because the matches are also more. So, we ensure that these boys can sustain themselves for a long period, and for that, fitness will be the key. And that's the reason we introduced this.