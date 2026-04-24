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Prepare pitches that last 5 days, says Harbhajan Singh

The next home Test in the current WTC cycle will be against Australia next year when the two giants collide in a five-Test series

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 11:41 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: India’s invincibility at home took a beating last year after they suffered clean sweeps against New Zealand (0-3) and South Africa (0-2). This has left India precariously placed on the World Test Championship table in their quest to make the final.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh. (PTI)

The next home Test in the current WTC cycle will be against Australia next year when the two giants collide in a five-Test series. Spin legend Harbhajan Singh has called for India to stop playing on square turners to give themselves a better chance of winning.

“I think we are losing matches because of the pitches, not because of skill. And to make the WTC final, the circle that we have made. To reach there, we need points. Because of this result-orientated outlook, we prepare pitches where our own batters don’t know how to play spin. We tried to dig a hole for others, but fell into it ourselves,” Harbhajan Singh said at a Legends club event in Mumbai. “If you prepare pitches that last 5 days, that’s where your better skill will prevail.”

South African off-spinner Harmer had picked up 17 wickets in two Tests where Indian batters were skittled out for low scores.

 
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