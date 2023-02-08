President's Cup women's league: Mumbai Blasters silence Thunders

Vrushali Bhagat’s all-round show (44 and 2/6) helped Mumbai Thunders down Mumbai Blasters by 45 runs in their President's Cup T20 women's league second round match at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing the Thunders' 114/6 anchored by Bhagat (44, 32b, 5x4), the Blasters were bundled out for 69. Niyati Jagtap (3/18) and Humaira Kazi (3/4) were well supported by Bhagat who returned to take two wickets.

Brief scores: Mumbai Thunders 114/6 in 20 overs (Vrushali Bhagat 44; Sayali Satghare 2/23, Janhvi Kate 2/16) beat Mumbai Blasters 69 in 18.3 overs (Riya Chaudhari 29; Niyati Jagtap 3/18, Humaira Kazi 3/4, Vrushali Bhagat 2/6) by 45 runs; Mumbai Unicorns 67 in 18.1 overs (Jagravi Pawar 2/3, Sharvi Sane 2/4) lost to Mumbai Warriors 71/1 in 10.3 overs (Sarika Chalke 38) by 9 wkts.

RFS Talyarkhan Memorial: Bais, Anand shine for CCI

Defending champions Cricket Club of India rode on solid knocks from Anand Bais (75*, 32, 6x4s, 6x6s) and Akash Anand (49, 31b, 7x4s,1x6) to beat Nirlon SC (Sponsors XI) by nine wickets in a first round match of the RFS Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation cricket tournament.

Electing to field, CCI dismissed Nirlon for 138 in 19.4 overs before Bais and Anand got them home in 11 overs.

Brief scores: Nirlon SC 138 in 19.4 overs (Sourabh Singh 44, Dev Patel 39; Prathamesh Dake 3/21, Parikshit Valsangkar 2/18, Badre Alam 2/23) lost to CCI 139/1 in 11 overs (Anand Bais 75* , Akash Anand 49) by 9 wickets.

MFA League: KSA overcome Kenkre FC 5-2

Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) overcame Kenkre FC 5-2 in an Elite Division (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground.

Results: Elite Div: Karnatak Sporting Association 5 (Sanchit Singh 2, Pragnesh Solanki, Pratham Ghaynur, Sahil Sheikh) beat Kenkre FC 2 (Siddharth Colaco 2); Second Div: Desperadoes FC 9 (Aylmer Gonsalves 4, Hanson David 3, Mark Carvalho 2) beat Feugo Tormento 2 (Punit Gaikwad, Vishvesh W).

Santosh Trophy: Shravan to lead Maharashtra

Mumbai's Shravan Shetty will lead the Maharashtra team that will play the final round of the 76th Santosh Trophy in Bhubaneswar starting from February 10.

Maharashtra have been clubbed in Group A along with hosts Odisha, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa.

Squad: Indrajeet Chougule, Omkar Patil, Pavan Mali, Rushikesh Methe-Patil, Yash Devane, Armash Ansari, Ashley Koli, Himanshu Patil, Johnson Mathews, Kaustubh Ravindra, Shravan Shetty (Captain), Tejas Raut, Vishnu Menon, Yasheel Shah, Sufiyan Shaikh, Sheikh Aabid, Stanley Peter, Khaled Khan, Jeevansingh Rawat Pednekar, Sumit Bhandari, Shikant Molangiri.

