President's Cup women's league: Thunders ride on Simran show

A brilliant 54-ball 74 by Simran Shaikh powered Mumbai Thunders to a 20-run win over Mumbai Warriors in a third-round match of the President's Cup T20 women's league at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

No 4 batter Shaikh's innings, comprising 12 fours and one maximum, took the Thunders to 141/5 in 20 overs, which they defended. Niyati Jagtap was the most successful bowler, picking up 3/19.

Brief scores: Mumbai Thunders 141/5 in 20 overs (Simran Shaikh 74, Humaira Kazi 25; Kshama Patekar 2/23, Jagruti Pawar 2/30) beat Mumbai Warriors 121/8 in 20 overs (Sharvi Save 26, Saloni Kushte 24; Niyati Jagtap 3/19) by 20 runs; Mumbai Unicorns 89 in 19.3 overs (Janhvi Kate 3/9, Himaja Patil 2/13) lost to Mumbai Blasters 93/4 in 17.2 overs (Tanisha Gayakwad 28, Hearly Gala 20*) by 6 wkts.

RFS-Talyarkhan Memorial: Bhoir stars in PJ Hindu Gymkhana victory

Vinayak Bhoir's unbeaten 62 (37b, 8x4, 1x6) made the difference as PJ Hindu Gymkhana defeated Mumbai Police Gymkhana by 18 runs in their RFS-Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation match at Bombay Gymkhana.

Riding on Bhoir's knock and Yogesh Dongare's 34 off 18, Hindu Gymkhana posted 211/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Mumbai Police Gymkhana were restricted to 193/8 courtesy three-wicket hauls from Rahul Sawant (3/33) and Junaid Khan (3/29)

Brief scores: PJ Hindu Gymkhana 211/6 in 20 overs (Vinayak Bhoir 62*, Yogesh Dongare 34; Sangram Bhalekar 3/28, Ravindra Solanki 2/26) beat Mumbai Police Gymkhana 193/8 in 20 overs (Sagar Mishra 71, Swapnil Kulaye 56; Rahul Sawant 3/33, Junaid Khan 3/29) by 18 runs.

MI Junior: Anjuman Islam, Don Bosco to clash in U-16 final

Anjuman Islam (CST) and Don Bosco High School (Matunga) advanced to the boys' U-16 final of the MI Junior inter-school tournament, defeating Sharadashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) and IES New English School (Bandra) respectively.

Suyash Unde held the Anjuman innings together with a 93 to take them to 252 in 40 overs. In reply, Sharadashram were bowled out for 200 with Chirag Modak claiming 3/39.

In the other semi-final, Shravan Mhatre’s unbeaten 86 got Don Bosco over the line against IES New English. Chasing 171, Don Bosco were in a spot of bother at 69/3 before Shravan took his team home.