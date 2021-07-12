Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Pressure is so much on both teams’: Junaid Khan explains why IND and PAK should regularly play against each other
cricket

‘Pressure is so much on both teams’: Junaid Khan explains why IND and PAK should regularly play against each other

Sharing his thoughts on the ferocity of the India vs Pakistan games, Junaid said that the atmosphere is extraordinary when these two teams face each other.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan (R) celebrates a wicket during ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final(Twitter)

Pakistan left-arm pacer Junaid Khan has shed light on the importance of India vs Pakistan cricket matches, stating that the encounters between the arch-rivals help youngsters of both teams to learn how to act in pressure situations.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan on the cricket field has a rich history. Both countries haven't played a bilateral series since 2012-13. But whenever they square off against each other in the ICC events, the matches are always highly anticipated.

Sharing his thoughts on the ferocity of the India vs Pakistan games, Junaid said that the atmosphere is extraordinary when these two teams face each other. At the same time, the left-arm quick also mentioned that doesn’t think there will be cricket between the two countries anytime soon, barring the ICC events.

ALSO READ | 'You're talking about ICC trophy but he hasn't even won an IPL yet': Raina's take on Virat Kohli's India captaincy

“If you want to be groomed on handling pressure, play against India. The pressure is so much on both teams, the atmosphere is awesome. I do think there has to be cricket played between the two nations regularly. But looking at the circumstances, I don't think it is going to happen anytime soon," Junaid Khan,” told Cricket Pakistan in an interview.

Back in 2012, Pakistan toured India for the last time and defeated the hosts 2-1 in a 3-match ODI series while the T20I rubber was levelled at 1-1. Junaid Khan was one of the star players of the visiting party, scalping 8 wickets in the ODIs.

Recalling the experience of playing against India, Junaid said the tour helped him to grow as a mature player. He also believes that both nations should consistently play against each other so that the players could benefit.

“When I toured India in 2012-13, I learnt a lot. I understand how to handle pressure. So, if India and Pakistan play matches against each other, people from both countries will be equally happy,” Junaid Khan signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
junaid khan india vs pakistan
TRENDING NEWS

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP