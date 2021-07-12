‘Pressure is so much on both teams’: Junaid Khan explains why IND and PAK should regularly play against each other

Pakistan left-arm pacer Junaid Khan has shed light on the importance of India vs Pakistan cricket matches, stating that the encounters between the arch-rivals help youngsters of both teams to learn how to act in pressure situations.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan on the cricket field has a rich history. Both countries haven't played a bilateral series since 2012-13. But whenever they square off against each other in the ICC events, the matches are always highly anticipated.

Sharing his thoughts on the ferocity of the India vs Pakistan games, Junaid said that the atmosphere is extraordinary when these two teams face each other. At the same time, the left-arm quick also mentioned that doesn’t think there will be cricket between the two countries anytime soon, barring the ICC events.

“If you want to be groomed on handling pressure, play against India. The pressure is so much on both teams, the atmosphere is awesome. I do think there has to be cricket played between the two nations regularly. But looking at the circumstances, I don't think it is going to happen anytime soon," Junaid Khan,” told Cricket Pakistan in an interview.

Back in 2012, Pakistan toured India for the last time and defeated the hosts 2-1 in a 3-match ODI series while the T20I rubber was levelled at 1-1. Junaid Khan was one of the star players of the visiting party, scalping 8 wickets in the ODIs.

Recalling the experience of playing against India, Junaid said the tour helped him to grow as a mature player. He also believes that both nations should consistently play against each other so that the players could benefit.

“When I toured India in 2012-13, I learnt a lot. I understand how to handle pressure. So, if India and Pakistan play matches against each other, people from both countries will be equally happy,” Junaid Khan signed off.