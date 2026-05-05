Price tag, form slump, constant shuffles: Langer holds the line as Pant battles through a season that never took off

Lucknow Super Giants have not been the same since their first two IPL seasons under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir. In 2025, their campaign unravelled as they finished seventh in the table. A year later, they are staring down the barrel, hoping to avoid the wooden spoon in IPL 2026. After managing six wins in 14 games last season, Lucknow have slipped further, with just two wins this year and are currently on a six-match losing streak. Rishabh Pant Captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) setting the field during an IPL 2026 match

Rishabh Pant was touted as the “next MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma,” as owner Sanjiv Goenka had boldly claimed after securing the big signing at the mega auction before the 2025 season. But neither as a captain nor as a batter has Pant—once billed as the next face of Indian cricket—lived up to those expectations.

With every passing game and every defeat this season, criticism has only intensified around Pant, who has borne the brunt of LSG’s downfall. Many have questioned his captaincy, others have raised concerns about his form, and some have even gone as far as to question his place in the side, let alone his role as leader. But head coach Justin Langer, who witnessed Pant’s red-ball heroics during the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar series while coaching Australia, has held the line, trying to shield the India star from the mounting criticism throughout the season.

ALSO READ: ‘Remove Rishabh Pant as captain’: LSG face big call as IPL 2026 season unravels, told to take him ‘out of firing line’

“It’s funny, we played a practice game here two days ago, and Rishy, I think, got maybe 95 off 40 balls or 30 balls or something, and you’re just looking at that game and going, ‘Oh my god, that’s Rishabh Pant at his very best,’” Langer said after LSG’s loss to Mumbai Indians on Monday, where Pant was dismissed for 15 off 10.

Beyond form, Pant has also struggled to settle on a batting position. He started as an opener, dropped to No. 3, and in the ninth game of the season returned to his usual No. 4 slot. While the move benefited Nicholas Pooran, who returned to No. 3 and scored a 21-ball 63, the constant shuffle has not helped Pant’s case.

“He’s a very good player, we know that. We’ve seen him destroy teams in Test cricket at No. 5, and we felt today, with the way he played two days ago after a seven-day break, that this might be a good option for the team,” Langer added.

“He selflessly moved down the order to let Nicky P bat at No. 3. So Rishy’s not far off [from a big score]. As a captain or a coach in the IPL, you just keep fronting up. That’s all you can do. Hopefully, he’ll help us get some wins over the next few games.”

Critics have also questioned whether Pant’s dip in form stems from the burden of captaincy, his price tag, and the weight of expectations. In 2025, he scored 269 runs in 14 games, with 118 coming in a dead rubber. In 2026, his struggles have continued, with just 204 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 128.30.

“I don’t think money has anything to do with it,” Langer said. “Leadership is tough, and he’s carrying a lot of pressure for the team. Like all of us, he does it with a smile 98% of the time—it’s the 2% that’s hard. But he’s chipping away, working hard, and he’s already had a match-winning game this season. I love it when we see him smiling and playing that swashbuckling style.”

While Pant is not solely responsible for LSG’s forgettable campaign, the management certainly has plenty to address as they begin looking ahead, with the team now at a point of no return this season.