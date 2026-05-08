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Prince Yadav uses Virat Kohli’s own advice against him to send off stump flying: ‘He himself told me in the last match’

When Prince was asked whether dismissing Kohli was part of a planned strategy to bowl in that channel, the LSG pacer revealed an interesting detail.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 01:14 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Prince Yadav has been one of the few bright spots for Lucknow Super Giants in an otherwise difficult season, and the young pacer added another memorable moment to his campaign by dismissing Virat Kohli during the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Facing one of the batters he admires the most, Prince produced a superb piece of bowling to outfox the former RCB skipper.

Prince Yadav jumped in air while celebrating Virat Kohli's massive wicket.(X Image/@IPL)

The dismissal was set up brilliantly. Prince first bowled one that shaped away from Kohli, forcing him to stay cautious. On the very next delivery, he brought the ball back sharply into the batter, leaving Kohli completely beaten. The Indian star looked stunned after losing his wicket and stood at the crease in disbelief for a few moments before walking back. It turned out to be a massive breakthrough for Lucknow Super Giants as they defended a challenging 213-run target, with RCB suddenly finding themselves under pressure after Kohli’s dismissal.

After the match, when Prince was asked whether dismissing Kohli was part of a planned strategy to bowl in that channel, the Lucknow Super Giants pacer revealed an interesting detail. He said the RCB superstar himself had advised him during the reverse fixture to keep hitting the right length whenever there was assistance in the surface.

Prince has been one of the few positives for Lucknow Super Giants this season, picking up 16 wickets in 10 matches. The young pacer himself admitted that it has been a tough campaign from a team perspective, with results not going their way.

"If I speak for myself, the season is good. But from the team's perspective, it’s a bit [tough] because we lost six matches in a row. But the efforts will continue, sir, definitely; we will try to put in a good effort in the remaining matches as well," he said.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Prince Yadav uses Virat Kohli’s own advice against him to send off stump flying: ‘He himself told me in the last match’
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