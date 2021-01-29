‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw

Prithvi Shaw’s fortunes have turned the entire arc. Since his swashbuckling debut for India in 2018 where he scored a century, Shaw, India’s Under-19 World Cup winning captain, has had more misses than hits. His last outing for India – in the Adelaide Test against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – has raised serious questions about the 21-year-old’s techniques, which led to his axing from India’s Test squad for the series against England.

The latest is that Shaw might be in consideration for Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy matches, which is why it has been announced that former India batsman and renowned coach Pravin Amre has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.

"I am delighted that the Delhi Capitals management has taken this decision to work with their players even during the non-IPL period. Usually, most teams, except Mumbai Indians, only work with their players a month before the IPL," Amre told Mid-Day.

"I’ve known Prithvi from my Air India days, so the bonding is there. We are trying to understand what he needs at the moment rather than telling him what to do."

Shaw had an average IPL for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 228 runs from 13 matches. Later, picked in India’s Test squad for the tour of Australia, he registered a duck and 4 in the Adelaide Test, which India lost by eight wickets after the team was dismissed for 36 – their lowest ever in Test matches. His technique came under immense scrutiny with several former players questioning his place in the Playing XI. Shaw was then ignored for the remaining three Tests.

Amre admits Shaw requires to fine tune his batting and asserts that fitness is one of the key areas he is keen to work on.

"I too believe that Prithvi needs some help. Since there are no red-ball matches now, we’ve started working on his white-ball cricket. Once he goes into the bubble with the Mumbai team either for the Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare, we won’t have time to work together," he said.

"It’s good to see that he’s also keen to work on his batting. We have been analysing his videos. There won’t be any compulsion on him. It will all depend on his agreement to work on certain aspects of his game. But definitely, we are working on his skill and fitness."