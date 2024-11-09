Prithvi Shaw handed new lease of life, named in Mumbai's probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Right-handed batter Prithvi Shaw, who was recently dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad, has finally managed to find a new lease of life. The 25-year-old has been named in the state's 28-member probables list for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It is important to state that Prithvi Shaw was earlier dropped from Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy match against Tripura, owing to fitness and disciplinary issues. Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai's probables list for SMAT (AP)

As per Indian Express, the youngster was then asked by the Mumbai selectors to follow two weeks of a fitness programme prepared by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) trainers. This action was taken after the team management informed the MCA that Prithvi Shaw's body contained 35 per cent fat.

Talking about Mumbai's probables list for Syed Mushtaq, Shreyas Iyer has also been named. He had earlier announced his return to form after scoring 142 and 233 in his last two outings in Ranji Trophy.

Siddhesh Lad, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Shams Mulani are also a part of Mumbai's probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, which is set to begin on November 23. The T20 domestic competition will come to an end on December 15.

The league stage will be played from November 23 to December 5 while the knockouts will be played from December 9-15. Mumbai is placed in Group E, alongside Nagaland, Kerala, Goa, Services, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Mumbai will play their first match on November 23 against Goa.

Mumbai Probables: Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Shreeraj Gharat, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Ishan Mulchandani, Siddesh Lad, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Sairaj Patil, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Sagar Chhabria, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Yogesh Patil, Harsh Tanna, Irfan Umair, Vinayak Bhoir, Krutik Hanagavadi, Shashank Attarde, Juned Khan.

Prithvi Shaw receives letter from Greg Chappell

Earlier, former Australia batter and Team India coach, Greg Chappell had written a letter to Prithvi Shaw, after the 25-year-old was dropped from the Mumbai squad. He cited the example of Don Bradman, in order to give a pep talk to the India batter.

Prithvi Shaw has so far played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for India. He was also not retained by the Delhi Capitals.

It needs to be seen whether the batter is picked up by any franchise in the mega auction or not. The auction is slated to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.