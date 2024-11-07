Prithvi Shaw receives unexpected letter from Greg Chappell all the way from Australia: 'Even legends like Don Bradman…'

Struggling for form and fitness, Prithvi Shaw has found an unexpected ally in Greg Chappell. Chappell, the former Australia captain and coach of the Indian cricket team, wrote a letter of intent to Shaw, urging him to keep his chin up during these difficult times. Shaw has copped plenty of flak, most recently for his weight and certain disciplinary issues, which forced him to be dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy matches. Having made an emphatic debut for India, smashing a century in his first Test match, Shaw's graph has since plummeted with questions being asked. Prithvi Shaw's downfall is unreal(AP)

In his letter to Shaw, Chappell emphasised the positives of getting dropped. He gave the youngster examples of himself and the legendary Don Bradman and intended to lift his spirits by telling him that his best is yet to come. Shaw is just 24, and while he surely has a long road ahead, the India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain needs to smash himself out of the unwanted and get cracking at what he does best. Once touted as the next Sachin Tendulkar of Indian cricket, Shaw has terribly failed to live up to those expectations, but if Chappell is to be believed, all his not lost yet.

"Hi Prithvi, I understand you’re facing a challenging time right now, being out of the Mumbai team. It’s natural to feel frustrated and perhaps a bit uncertain, but I want you to know that these moments are often the turning points for athletes, helping to shape both their careers and their character," Chappell wrote in his letter to Shaw.

"I remember watching you play for India’s U19 team, where you showcased an extraordinary talent and a spark that made it clear you were among the most exciting young cricketers of your time. Those of us who recognize your potential are still keenly watching your journey, knowing that the best is yet to come. Remember, setbacks are a part of every great athlete’s story. Even legends like Don Bradman experienced being dropped and having to fight their way back. What made them great was not avoiding challenges, but how they responded to them."

Chappell narrates his own experience

Chappell is considered one of the best Australia batters of all time, scoring almost 10000 runs across Tests and ODIs. However, like several greats, Chappell too has had his share of failures, leading to his ouster from the team. Having said that, Shaw promises to have taken heart from the fact that this message comes from none other than Chappell, who once worked with Sourav Ganguly to bring the best out of him as a batter before their relationship went haywire. Many, including Ricky Ponting, seem to have given up on the once prodigious talent of Indian cricket, and in such a scenario, finding a support in one of the game's greats could go a long way in Shaw's career.

"In my own career, being dropped was one of the most humbling yet valuable experiences. It forced me to review every aspect of my game and, more importantly, my approach. I learned that my attitude, resilience, and willingness to improve mattered more than raw talent alone. I realized that I often got myself out by letting distractions or self-doubt interfere, and that wasn’t going to change unless I took full responsibility. So I made a commitment to myself: I’d focus on one ball at a time, really seeing each delivery, and responding in the moment. I trained not just for skill, but to strengthen my mindset, learning to judge my practice sessions by how well I stayed present and focused on each ball. That shift—from results-focused to process-focused – transformed my approach to both practice and games," wrote Chappell.

"I encourage you to take a similar journey of self-reflection. It’s easy to blame circumstances, but ultimately, your response to these challenges will define your path. Elite athletes know that discipline and sacrifice are essential. It’s about honing not just your physical game, but your lifestyle, from diet to fitness, with the understanding that the pain of discipline is far less than the pain of regret," said Chappell.

Shaw's recent tale

Shaw last played for India in July of 2021. The closest he has since gotten to playing for India was in January of 2023, when he was named in the ODI squad for a home series against Sri Lanka. Shaw has shown flashes of brilliance in Ranji Trophy, scoring 379 against Assam and playing similar marathon innings for Northamptonshire in County Cricket. But every time Shaw seems to bury the ghosts of his past, he finds himself tangled in a fresh controversy. Chappel, though, reckons what's done is done, telling Shaw to look ahead with positivity.

"The past doesn't define you, Prithvi. It's what you do from here that matters. You’re still in your prime, with so many years ahead to make your mark. Take this time to visualize the cricketer and person you want to become. Surround yourself with people who inspire you to improve. Take care of your body, get the right amount of rest, and build the strength and focus you need. The door back to the Indian team is open if you're willing to walk through it, but it takes a commitment to growth and change," he said.

"Know that I – and many others – believe in you and are here to support your journey back to the top. If there's ever a way I can help or if you have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out. You have everything within you to reach your full potential. Wishing you all the best on this journey."