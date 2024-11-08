Prithvi Shaw takes immediate action after receiving Greg Chappell's motivational letter; spends half an hour doing...

Mumbai opening batter Prithvi Shaw has lost his place in the Ranji Trophy squad, however, the omission has gotten the right-handed batter to work upon his fitness. As Mumbai are playing against Odisha in the Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match, Prithvi Shaw has bee ultilising his time by running on a track near the MCA-BKC ground in Mumbai. As per a report in Mid-Day, the 24-year-old was seen doing sprints and running drills under the guidance of Mumbai Cricket Association’s trainer Amogh Pandit. Photo of Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw(Twitter)

The same report states that Prithvi Shaw was also seen acknowledging Mumbai players who were fielding near the boundary ropes during the ongoing Ranji Trophy match.

The Sanjay Patil-led selection committee had left out Prithvi Shaw from the 16-member team picked for the third Ranji Trophy match against Tripura. He was then also not picked for the match against Tripura.

Earlier, former Australia batter Greg Chappell had written a letter to Prithvi Shaw and in his communication, the former India head coach said that this Mumbai snub could end up becoming Prithvi Shaw career's turning point.

What Greg Chappell's letter is all about

In his letter, the former Australia batter said, "Hi Prithvi, I understand you're facing a challenging time right now, being out of the Mumbai team. It's natural to feel frustrated and perhaps a bit uncertain, but I want you to know that these moments are often the turning points for athletes, helping to shape both their careers and their character."

"I remember watching you play for India's under-19 team, where you showcased an extraordinary talent and a spark that made it clear you were among the most exciting young cricketers of your time. Those of us who recognize your potential are still keenly watching your journey, knowing that the best is yet to come," he added.

Citing the example of Don Bradman, Chappell stated, "Even legends like Don Bradman experienced being dropped and having to fight their way back. What made them great was not avoiding challenges, but how they responded to them."

"Take care of your body, get the right amount of rest, and build the strength and focus you need. The door back to the Indian team is open if you're willing to walk through it, but it takes a commitment to growth and change," he added.

Prithvi Shaw was recently not retained by Delhi Capitals franchise as well. Now, it needs to be seen whether any franchise picks him up in the mega auction or not.

The right-handed batter has played 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and 1 T20I for India, scoring 528 runs, across these three formats.

Shaw had made his Test debut in 2018, but he was not able to capitalise on the chances he received. His last Test came in 2020 against Australia in Adelaide.