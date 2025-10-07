Prithvi Shaw left infuriated, goes after Musheer Khan with bat in fiery on-field clash; umpire rushes to break fight

Prithvi Shaw sent a roaring reminder to selectors, smashing 181 for Maharashtra against former side Mumbai during the three-day practice match at the MCA Stadium in Pune before the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. He reached the score off 140 balls and shared a 305-run partnership with Arshin Kulkarni. His dismissal, however, sparked a heated clash with ex-Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan, forcing the on-field umpire to intervene. Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 181

Shaw narrowly missed out on a well-deserved double hundred against Mumbai, as he was dismissed for 181 after his attempted slog sweep against a fuller delivery from Musheer, brother of India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, was caught at deep fine leg. Following the dismissal, the visuals, which went viral on social media, showed that Shaw was left fuming after the bowler gave him a send-off. Infuriated at Musheer, he wildly swung his bat in an attempt to hit him.

The rest of Mumbai’s players rushed to support Musheer as the umpire pulled Shaw away. On his way back to the dugout, Shaw exchanged words with Mumbai’s Siddhesh Lad before walking off.

Earlier in the innings, the out-of-favour top-order India opener took his time to settle in against the Shardul Thakur-led side, while Kulkarni made a fearless approach at the start to trouble Mumbai. Riding in his form in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, Shaw hammered fifty in 84 deliveries and appeared settled on 76, while his partner scored a century in just 95 deliveries. Kulkarni too came close to his double ton, but his boundary-hitting spree came to an end on 186(139), marking the end of a herculean 305-run partnership for the first wicket.

Shaw made a switch to Maharashtra after receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai earlier this year. He made his first appearance for the side in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, where he scored 111, 1 and 66.

“At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer,” Shaw said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years.”