Prithvi Shaw slams double ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy, 7th highest List A score

Prithvi Shaw might not be part of the Indian cricket team but he is knocking on the doors of the selectors with his impressive performances in the domestic circuit. On Thursday he took his performance a notch higher in his first outing as Mumbai captain.

The 21-year-old opening batsman slammed a double century off just 142 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, against Puducherry.

Shaw, who is captaining Mumbai in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, had earlier smashed 105 runs against Delhi on February 21.

The youngster remained unbeaten on 227 off just 152 deliveries to slam the seventh highest List A score ever. He and Suryakumar Yadav (133 off 58 deliveries) took Mumbai to an imposing total of 457/4 in 50 overs against teh hapless Puducherry bowlers.

This is the highest List A total scored by any team in India's domestic circuit, eclipsing the record set by Jharkhand earlier in thiss season, when they slammed 422/9 against Madhya Pradesh. It is the the fourth highest List A total overall.

Shaw has joined an elite list of Indian batsmen to have scored a List A double century or more, which include Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, KV Kaushal, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Mumbai were asked to bat first by Puducherry after winning the toss.