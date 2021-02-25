Prithvi Shaw slams double ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy, 7th highest List A score
- The 21-year-old opening batsman slammed a double century off just 142 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, against Puducherry.
Prithvi Shaw might not be part of the Indian cricket team but he is knocking on the doors of the selectors with his impressive performances in the domestic circuit. On Thursday he took his performance a notch higher in his first outing as Mumbai captain.
The 21-year-old opening batsman slammed a double century off just 142 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, against Puducherry.
Shaw, who is captaining Mumbai in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, had earlier smashed 105 runs against Delhi on February 21.
The youngster remained unbeaten on 227 off just 152 deliveries to slam the seventh highest List A score ever. He and Suryakumar Yadav (133 off 58 deliveries) took Mumbai to an imposing total of 457/4 in 50 overs against teh hapless Puducherry bowlers.
This is the highest List A total scored by any team in India's domestic circuit, eclipsing the record set by Jharkhand earlier in thiss season, when they slammed 422/9 against Madhya Pradesh. It is the the fourth highest List A total overall.
Shaw has joined an elite list of Indian batsmen to have scored a List A double century or more, which include Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, KV Kaushal, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Mumbai were asked to bat first by Puducherry after winning the toss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prithvi Shaw slams double ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy, 7th highest List A score
- The 21-year-old opening batsman slammed a double century off just 142 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, against Puducherry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Eng Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Can India bat England out of the game?
- IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: After bowling out England for just 112, Team India is batting on 99/3 with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane on the crease. Follow all updates of India vs England 3rd Test here.
'He's aware of his strength': Gavaskar explains how Axar excelled in third Test
- Axar also became the first bowler to bag a five-wicket haul at the revamped stadium in Ahmedabad. It is his second five-for in just his second Test for Team India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan slams England’s team selection 'against the best team in the world'
- In spite of facing one of the best teams in the world, England have continued to rotate the squad in the Test series against India and this has not gone down well with former players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand edges Australia by four runs in 2nd T20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV umpire bit too quick for my liking: Manjrekar on umpiring calls in 3rd Test
- IND vs ENG: Gill was adjudged not out which left Stokes bemused while England captain Joe Root and Broad were seen in an animated discussion with the on-field umpire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel: The perfect replacement
- After three innings bowling in whites for the very first time, Patel has returned 2/40, 5/60 and 6/38. Suffice to say, he has surpassed expectations, perhaps his own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why did England pick four pacers for a spinning track?
- In its brief history, day-night Tests have tended to assist fast bowlers. In the 15 day-night Tests that have been played around the world before the ongoing match, fast bowlers have taken 354 wickets at an average of 24.47, and spinners 115 wickets at 35.38.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root & Silverwood meet match referee over 'unusually quick' TV umpire decisions
- "The England captain and head coach spoke with the match referee after play," an England team spokesperson said in the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar reveals what helped him picking up 6 wickets against England in 3rd Test
- It was his second five-for in just his second Test for Team India. By doing so, the 27-year-old spinner also became only the third Indian bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in his first two matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Wrong shot selection': Gavaskar weighs in on young India opener's dismissal
- Gill shone bright in the series down under and scored a half century in the first innings of the first Test against England but has been guilty of giving his wicket away a couple of times in the series already.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar sizzles with six on home turf as India take early command
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ben Stokes dropped catch brings soft signal rule in focus
- The TV umpire overruled the “Out” soft signal (on-field umpires’ own call before technology adjudicates) and the incident renewed the debate whether soft signal can be an informed decision with very limited reaction time for the umpires on ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd Test, Day 1: Axar, Ashwin put India on top as England bowled out for 112
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox