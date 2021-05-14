Home / Cricket / Prithvi Shaw stopped for travelling without pass, gets it in an hour
cricket

Prithvi Shaw stopped for travelling without pass, gets it in an hour

After the police stopped him in Amboli, he applied for the pass online afresh and got it in an hour. He was then allowed to proceed, the official said.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw: File Photo(HT Archive)

India batsman Prithvi Shaw was stopped while on his way to Goa in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra for travelling without an E-Pass, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Amboli on Wednesday morning when the young cricketer was heading for Goa in his car, said the official. He was allowed to leave after obtaining a pass.

Shaw, who returned to Mumbai, his hometown, after the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches were postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, was going to Goa for vacation, he said.

The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory to obtain a pass for travelling in its efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

Shaw had applied for an E-Pass but set out for Goa before it was issued. He only had a token issued against the application, the official said.

After the police stopped him in Amboli, he applied for the pass online afresh and got it in an hour. He was then allowed to proceed, the official said.

India batsman Prithvi Shaw was stopped while on his way to Goa in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra for travelling without an E-Pass, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Amboli on Wednesday morning when the young cricketer was heading for Goa in his car, said the official. He was allowed to leave after obtaining a pass.

Shaw, who returned to Mumbai, his hometown, after the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches were postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, was going to Goa for vacation, he said.

The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory to obtain a pass for travelling in its efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

Shaw had applied for an E-Pass but set out for Goa before it was issued. He only had a token issued against the application, the official said.

After the police stopped him in Amboli, he applied for the pass online afresh and got it in an hour. He was then allowed to proceed, the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prithvi shaw ipl 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead

Chicago cat jumps from 5-story building to escape fire, walks off
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP