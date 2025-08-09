Priyansh Arya blasts 9 sixes, 7 fours after coach requests, ‘Score a century for me today’

Priyansh Arya is here to stay. The left-handed opening batter who made jaws drop with his free-flowing strokeplay in his debut IPL season for Punjab Kings, first shot into the limelight by hitting six sixes in the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL). Arya took three games to set the ball rolling in the second season but once he did, there was no stopping him. Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya hit a century in DPL season 2(PTI)

The Outer Delhi Warriors opener delivered a stunning century in their fourth game against East Delhi Riders. While the Warriors eventually fell short in a high-scoring thriller, Arya’s 111 off just 56 balls stood out as a moment of personal triumph, particularly for fulfilling a promise made just hours before the match.

Arya revealed after the game that his childhood coach, Sanjay Bhardwaj, had called him with a special request.

"He said, 'Score a century for me today,'" Arya shared. "I took my time early on, got set, and I’m glad I could do exactly what he asked."

Batting under tough conditions with sweltering heat and high humidity at the venue, Arya paced his innings smartly. After losing opening partner Sanat Sangwan in the very first over, Arya held firm at one end and unleashed a calculated assault on the bowlers. His innings featured nine sixes and seven boundaries, forming the backbone of Outer Delhi Warriors’ imposing total of 231 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Karan Garg, batting at number three, chipped in with a quick 43 off 24 balls. The two stitched together a crucial 92-run stand that gave ODW the momentum they needed through the middle overs.

"It felt great to contribute meaningfully to the team's efforts," Garg said post-match. "Being part of that partnership at the top was something I’m proud of."

Despite Arya’s heroics, East Delhi Riders mounted a thrilling chase. After a shaky start that saw them lose three wickets inside the powerplay, the match turned with a powerful counterattack from Anuj Rawat and Arpit Rana. Rawat smashed 85 from just 34 balls while Rana added 79 from 45. Their 130-run partnership proved decisive as East Delhi Riders sealed the chase with four balls and five wickets remaining.

While the final result may not have gone in ODW’s favour, Arya's knock drew praise from fans and coaches alike. It marked his first century of the season and highlighted the depth of talent in DPL’s second edition.

The game served as a reminder that beyond the scores and standings, cricket often thrives on personal motivations. For Priyansh Arya, keeping his coach’s wish was as important as any result on the board.