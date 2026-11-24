Priyansh Arya, the Delhi captain, on Tuesday, registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in all T20s, his 181 surpassing KL Rahul's previous best of 152 for the Delhi Capitals against the Punjab Kings in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Priyansh Arya smashed 19 sixes for Delhi against Tamil Nadu. (Priyansh Arya - Instagram) more less

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He achieved the feat against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) clash at the Daly College in Indore. The left-hander missed out on the all-time record after being dismissed in the penultimate over of the innings.

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The highest-ever score in T20 cricket belongs to South Africa's Lhuan-de Pretorious, who had smashed an unbeaten 188 in the CSA T20 Pro Cup for the Titans against the Knights.

Also Read: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, LIVE Updates: Check all live updates and scorecard

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{{^usCountry}} Arya's 68-ball knock included 7 boundaries and 19 sixes. With this performance, the 25-year-old also registered the highest-ever individual score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beating Tilak Varma's previous best of 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arya's 68-ball knock included 7 boundaries and 19 sixes. With this performance, the 25-year-old also registered the highest-ever individual score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beating Tilak Varma's previous best of 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya. {{/usCountry}}

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The opening batter's performance helped Delhi post 275/5 in the allotted 20 overs. He looked set to smash Pretorious' record, but fell to M Siddharth in the 19th over while going for a big one.

Arya's total tally of 19 maximums is the joint-most sixes in a single T20 innings alongside New Zealand's Finn Allen, who smashed the same number of sixes while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns against the Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC) last year.

Top five individual scores in all T20s

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Name of player Score Match Lhuan-de Pretorius 188* Titans vs Knights Priyansh Arya 181 Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Chris Gayle 175 RCB vs Pune Warriors India Aaron Finch 172 Australia vs Zimbabwe Hamza Khan 164* Rwanda vs Ivory Coast View All

Arya also set the records for the highest-ever individual T20 score in India, the highest T20 score by a captain. He also became just the second batter in men's cricket to hit 150 runs in boundaries in a single T20 innings.

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The Delhi batter, who represents the Punjab Kings in the IPL, has been in tremendous form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring two 50-plus scores before the contest against Tamil Nadu. He had scored 58 and 55 in the two matches against Jammu &Kashmir and Punjab.