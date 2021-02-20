'Proud of your success': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Virat Kohli for sharing 'personal experiences'

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar praised India captain Virat Kohli for a successful career and also applauded him for sharing personal experiences from his career. Kohli opened up on his battle with depression in 2014 during the tour of England while speaking with former England first-class cricketer Mark Nicholas on his podcast -- 'Not Just Cricket'.

While speaking on the same podcast, Kohli also opened up on how he received advice from Tendulkar during the tough phase about being in the right frame of mind, and said that his words helped him throughout his career.

Tendulkar, on Saturday, retweeted a story done by Hindustan Times on Kohli's podcast interview, and expressed how he felt about the India skipper's words.

"@imVkohli, proud of your success & decision to share such personal experiences," he wrote

"These days youngsters are constantly judged on social media. Thousands speak about them but not to them. We need to be able to listen to them and help them flourish," Tendulkar added.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who revealed that he went through depression during the England tour in 2014, said a conversation on mental health with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar ‘opened up’ his mindset.

"I did have a chat with him about the mental side of things as well and the thing that he told me was, in cricket what he experienced was if you are going through a strong negative feeling and if that is coming into your system regularly, it is best to let it pass. If you start fighting that feeling, it grows stronger. So, that is the advice I took on board and my mindset really opened up from then on," Kohli had said.

Kohli has played in 31 ODIS (including the 2011 ODI World Cup) and 17 Tests with Tendulkar between 2009 and 2013.