PSL 2022 final MUL vs LAH LIVE streaming: When and where to watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars?

PSL 2022 final MUL vs LAH LIVE streaming: The PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. 
PSL 2022 final MUL vs LAH LIVE streaming: Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Multan Sultans. 
Published on Feb 27, 2022 05:35 PM IST
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars LIVE streaming: Defending champion Multan Sultans will look to retain the Pakistan Super League championship when they take on Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in the finals of the ongoing edition on Sunday evening. 

The Sultans enjoyed a great campaign in the 7th edition of PSL and finished as table-toppers with 9 wins from 10 matches. Qalandars, on the other hand, secured 6 wins from the same number of matches. 

Here are the live streaming details of the PSL 7 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars: 

When is PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars?

The PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars is on February 27, 2022 (Sunday).

What time does the PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars start?

The PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will start at 8:00 PM IST. 

Where is the PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars being played?

The PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will telecast PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in India?

The PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on Sony Six.

How to watch the live streaming of PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars?

The live streaming of PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

