Punjab Kings have appointed Paras Mhambrey as their fast bowling coach ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Paras Mhambrey worked under Rahul Dravid from 2001-2024. (AP) more less

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The former India pacer was previously with Mumbai Indians. The 54-year-old, who played 91 first-class games for Mumbai between 1992 and 2003 besides five international games for India, comes to the Punjab-based franchise with loads of coaching experience.

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Besides his two stints with Mumbai Indians, he was India's bowling coach under Rahul Dravid from 2021 to 2024. He was part of the coaching staff that oversaw India's runners-up finish in the 2023 World Cup and their triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the US and the West Indies.

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{{^usCountry}} Before Mhambrey, former Australia pacer James Hopes was seeing to bowling affairs at Punjab Kings. He left his role last month. Brad Haddin, the fielding coach, also moved out of the franchise at the same time as Hopes. Rajiv Kumar, who has worked with Chennai Super Kings, is expected to join as a Haddin replacement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Mhambrey, former Australia pacer James Hopes was seeing to bowling affairs at Punjab Kings. He left his role last month. Brad Haddin, the fielding coach, also moved out of the franchise at the same time as Hopes. Rajiv Kumar, who has worked with Chennai Super Kings, is expected to join as a Haddin replacement. {{/usCountry}}

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At Punjab Kings, Mhambrey will reunite with former MI coach Ricky Ponting and former MI allrounder Hardik Pandya. The northern India franchise, under head coach Ponting, brought in Pandya as part of a swap deal earlier this month, with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh moving in the other direction.

The following are the players Punjab Kings have retained for the 2027 edition: Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Hardik Pandya (T), Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.