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Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh meets young fans in candid meeting

Punjab Kings and Team India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh met and interacted with a group of young children. 

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 10:44 am IST
ANI |
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Punjab Kings and Team India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh met and interacted with a group of young children and answered every question that came his way - as a part of Punjab Kings' new social media series, 'The Real Kings'.

Arshdeep Singh met and interacted with a group of young children.

The children, from a local NGO, met Arshdeep Singh with support from NamMyoho Daan Foundation and Phool Versha Foundation, in a setting that was equal parts candid and heartwarming, according to a release.

With no filter and no hesitation, they asked the questions fans rarely get to ask, and Arshdeep answered them all in his trademark style.

Known for his warmth off the field, Arshdeep is a cricketer who tends to leave a lasting impression on everyone he meets. The video captures that side of him well; he is honest, light-hearted and at his humorous best as he navigates questions only children would think to ask.

Arshdeep, who is seen engaging with his followers on social media and fun reels, showed his commitment to connecting with young fans beyond the boundary.

 
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