Punjab Kings in turmoil but coach defends Arshdeep Singh, rejects blame on off-field controversies in team's debacle

Punjab Kings bowling coach James Hopes has backed Arshdeep Singh amid the team’s poor run in IPL 2026. Punjab Kings have now suffered six straight defeats, a slump that has pushed them out of control of their own playoff destiny. With just one match remaining, they must not only win but also depend on other results going their way to stay alive in the race.

Arshdeep Singh has been under the scanner this season,(PTI)

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Several players have come under scrutiny as the side’s form has dipped sharply in the second half of the season, but Arshdeep has been among the most talked-about names. The Indian pacer has struggled to pick up wickets at regular intervals, and his performances have drawn added attention during this difficult phase for the team. Off-field chatter has also added to the noise around Arshdeep, but the support from the coaching group signals belief in his ability to bounce back in the final stages of the campaign.

Hopes came out strongly in support of Arshdeep after Punjab Kings’s difficult run in IPL 2026, praising the left-arm pacer’s effort and attitude despite the team’s struggles. The PBKS bowling coach pointed to Arshdeep’s consistency, aggression and commitment in training and matches, insisting that his performances have not reflected a lack of effort even when results haven’t gone his way.

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{{^usCountry}} "I think, to be honest, Arshdeep bowled well in the back half of the tournament, like, very well. He's been aggressive. There's been players and misses. There's been catches dropping short of people, and some missed opportunities. He fronts up every training session, every game, ready to go. And today was no different. He's a warrior," Hopes said in the post-match presser. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think, to be honest, Arshdeep bowled well in the back half of the tournament, like, very well. He's been aggressive. There's been players and misses. There's been catches dropping short of people, and some missed opportunities. He fronts up every training session, every game, ready to go. And today was no different. He's a warrior," Hopes said in the post-match presser. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The left-arm pacer has picked 14 wickets this season so far at an economy of 9.78. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The left-arm pacer has picked 14 wickets this season so far at an economy of 9.78. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hasn’t contributed as much: Sangakkara’s expectations clear, but long chats not an option “We’d do something to hurt ourselves”: James Hopes {{/usCountry}}

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From Arshdeep calling Tilak Varma 'andhera' to Yuzvendra Chahal being allegedly spotted vaping on a flight, Punjab Kings have found themselves at the centre of multiple off-field controversies. The incidents have only added to their on-field struggles, putting both players and the franchise under an unfavourable spotlight during a difficult phase of the season.

Hopes doubled down on his assessment of PBKS' season struggles, firmly rejecting the idea that off-field distractions played any major role in their downfall. With the team already under scrutiny for a poor run of results and mounting pressure on performances, the PBKS bowling coach pointed instead to repeated on-field lapses and missed opportunities at key moments.

“I don’t think any off-field stuff derailed our campaign. What derailed our campaign was our inability to take control of the momentum in games. Every time it looked like we were about to do it, we’d do something to hurt ourselves or trip ourselves up,” he added.

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