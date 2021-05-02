IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs DC: KL Rahul hospitalized, Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab against DC

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: A rejuvenated Punjab Kings is set to lock horns with strong and well-settled Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021, match no. 29 in Ahmedabad. Punjab will look to carry on the energy which helped them take down RCB in their last encounter. But facing Delhi Capitals won't be an easy task, especially in the absence of captain KL Rahul, who has been hospitalised after getting diagnosed with acute appendicitis. Mayank Agarwal will lead the side. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant & Co just destroyed the KKR bowling attack in the last game and would leave no stone unturned in repeating the same.