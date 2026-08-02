Punjab T20 league to take the franchise route

Chandigarh : Punjab Cricket Association’s (PCA) flagship domestic T20 competition, the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, is set to return bigger and with a star-studded line-up. After two successful seasons, the tournament has been revamped into a franchise-based competition with India captain Shubman Gill, explosive opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh leading the list of marquee players.

India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill during the logo launch of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Sunday. (PTI)

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Scheduled from August 30 to September 13, the league will conduct its player auction on August 9. Six franchises representing Mohali, Amritsar, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Bathinda will battle for the title.

Joining the marquee list are India internationals and Punjab stalwarts Ramandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Gurnoor Brar, ensuring every franchise has a headline attraction. PCA organised two editions before last season’s tournament was shelved due to administrative changes.

PCA president Amarjeet Mehta said the tournament window was finalised after consulting the marquee players to ensure their availability.

“Having players like Shubman, Abhishek and Arshdeep, along with other top Punjab cricketers, is a huge boost for the league. It will inspire young players to share the dressing room with them. We wanted to shift to the franchise model to make the league more competitive and commercially stronger. It will serve as an excellent platform for U-19, U-23 and senior cricketers. Punjab players are making their mark in IPL and almost every franchise has Punjab representation. Fans can expect an exciting tournament,” Mehta said.

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{{^usCountry}} The PCA New Chandigarh Stadium will host the competition with two matches scheduled daily. Entry for spectators will be free. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PCA New Chandigarh Stadium will host the competition with two matches scheduled daily. Entry for spectators will be free. {{/usCountry}}

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Launching the league at the New Chandigarh Stadium, Test and ODI captain Gill the tournament as a stepping stone for aspiring cricketers.

“This league is a great platform for youngsters who dream of playing Ranji Trophy for Punjab or representing India. It gives them an opportunity to showcase their talent and compete alongside established players,” he said.

Gill, who first grabbed attention as a teenager with a monumental 351-run knock during a 587-run partnership for Mohali against Amritsar in the ML Markan Trophy U-16 tournament, believes Punjab currently boasts the country’s richest talent pool.

“Whether it is men’s or women’s cricket, I don’t think any other state has as much talent as Punjab. I hope this league becomes a grand success. I congratulate the PCA for creating such an outstanding platform,” he added.

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Gill also reflected on the pivotal role played by his father Lakhwinder Singh in shaping his cricketing journey.

“My father always dreamt of making me a good cricketer. Whatever I have achieved today is because of his hard work and passion for the game. He even runs a free cricket academy in our village so children from nearby villages can pursue the sport,” Gill said. Originally from Jalalabad in Fazilka district, Gill’s family shifted to Mohali nearly two decades ago to support his cricket ambitions.

Gill also revealed a family superstition that continues to this day.

“My father believes that whenever he watches me play wearing kurta pajama, I either score runs or the team wins. So even now, whether the match is in Gujarat or Ahmedabad, he turns up in a kurta pajama,” Gill joked with his father seated next to him.

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Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the state’s rich cricketing legacy made it ideal to stage a premier domestic T20 competition.

“From Lala Amarnath and Yuvraj Singh to today’s stars like Shubman, Arshdeep, Prabhsimran and Harmanpreet Kaur, Punjab has consistently produced world-class cricketers. The depth of talent here is unmatched and we believe the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will soon establish itself among India’s leading domestic T20 competitions,” he said.

Each franchise will have a salary purse of ₹45 lakh. Marquee players have been valued at ₹10 lakh while icon players will carry a base price of ₹1.5 lakh. Punjab first-class cricketers will have a base price of ₹1 lakh, U-23 players ₹75,000, U-19 players ₹50,000, and district players ₹20,000. Every franchise can field a squad of up to 20 players.

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