Punjab vs Baroda Live Score: Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 04:30 PM

Punjab vs Baroda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 06 Nov 2023 at 04:30 PM

Venue : Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Punjab squad -

Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Harpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Jassinder Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Siddarth Kaul

Baroda squad -

Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jay Abhale, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Anant Bharwad, Vishnu Solanki, Amit Passi, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya

