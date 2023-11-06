Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Punjab vs Baroda Live Score: Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 04:30 PM
Live

Punjab vs Baroda Live Score: Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 04:30 PM

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 06, 2023 03:33 PM IST

Punjab vs Baroda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 04:30 PM

Punjab vs Baroda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 06 Nov 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Punjab squad -
Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Harpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Jassinder Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Siddarth Kaul
Baroda squad -
Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jay Abhale, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Anant Bharwad, Vishnu Solanki, Amit Passi, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya

Punjab vs Baroda Live Score, Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Catch live score of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 06 Nov 2023 03:33 PM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Punjab vs Baroda Match Details
    Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Punjab and Baroda to be held at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Punjab Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.