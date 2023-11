Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score: 1st Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 02 Nov 2023 at 11:00 AM

Venue : Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Punjab squad -

Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Harpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Jassinder Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Siddarth Kaul

Uttar Pradesh squad -

Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikara, Karan Sharma, Prashant Veer, Prince Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Atal Bihari Rai, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasmer Dhankar, Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal

