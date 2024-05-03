Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after KKR beat MI: Jasprit Bumrah reclaims throne; Sunil Narine moves into top 5

In a do-or-die battle against at home to keep their IPL 2024 playoff hopes alive, Mumbai Indians succumbed to a 24-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, who registered their first win against the hosts at the Wankhede Stadium in 12 years. Mitchell Starc, who has been much criticised for his poor show this season, picked up brilliant four-wicket haul as KKR folded MI for just 145 runs with seven balls to spare. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah (R) gestures as captain Hardik Pandya looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

Earlier in the evening, KKR batters seemingly struggled on the sluggish Wankhede track as their aggressive approach incurred an embarrassing failure with the visitors managing a paltry 169 Venkatesh Iyer’s half-century. The left-hander carved out a 52-ball 70 against Mumbai, but his selfish act of preserving his own wicket by sacrificing enforcer Andre Russell certainly cost the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned side 20 runs.

Venkatesh was aided by veteran batter Manish Pandey, who scored 42 off 31 balls in a stand of 83 for the sixth wicket. However, just like the top-order was blown away before the total reached 60, the last five wickets fell for just 29 runs as Jasprit Bumrah was too hot to handle with his deadly yorkers at the death.

IPL 2024 updated Purple Cap list:

Bumrah was dethroned from the top spot in the Purple Cap list on Thursday after Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler T Natarajan became the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL 2024 season for the first time following his heroics in win against Rajasthan Royals. However, Bumrah reclaimed the spot on Friday after picking up a three-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders in just 3.5 overs. The MI star now has 17 wickets this season in just 11 matches at an economy rate of 6.25.

Sunil Narine, on the other hand, made it to the top five of the list with his two wickets against Mumbai. He now has 13 wickets in 10 matches this season.