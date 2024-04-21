Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after PBKS vs GT: Punjab Kings star level with Jasprit Bumrah on wicket count, Curran in top-5

It was a dramatic double-header Sunday in the 2024 Indian Premier League, with Kolkata Knight Riders holding their nerves to clinch a one-run win in a thrilling win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Gujarat Titans also clinched a last-over win over the Punjab Kings after Rahul Tewatia's late blitzkrieg. While the first game was a high-scoring affair, with both teams comfortably breaching the 200-run mark, PBKS and GT played out a low-scoring affair, with the Titans chasing down a 143-run target with three wickets to spare. Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after PBKS vs GT: Punjab Kings star level with Bumrah(PTI)

Following the exciting finish to the day, there have been plenty of changes in the Purple Cap list, except at the top, where Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians continues to lead with 13 wickets to his name. However, PBKS' Harshal Patel has equalised the MI pacer in the wicket count but is second owing to a higher economy rate (9.58, as opposed to Bumrah's 5.98). While Yuzvendra Chahal and Gerald Coetzee dropped one position down to 3rd and 4th, respectively, Sam Curran climbed to fifth spot and now has 11 wickets to his name.

The PBKS produced another valiant effort in their defence of the meagre 143-run target; while Harshal Patel registered impressive figures of 3/15 in three overs, Curran also took a wicket in the two overs he bowled.

However, there were no bowlers from either KKR or RCB who could make it into the top 10 of the Purple Cap list despite 16 wickets falling in the game. Sunil Narine remains the closest to the tenth spot of both sides, as he climbed to 13th with nine wickets to his name in seven games.

Monday's fixture

On Monday, Bumrah will have the chance to take the outright lead in the Purple Cap list as MI faces the Rajasthan Royals. The clash will be significant as far as the Purple Cap list is concerned, with three players in the top 5 (Bumrah, Chahal, and Coetzee) set to return to action.