'Pycroft acted on BCCI behest': Pakistan's obnoxious claim, PCB sends second letter to ICC as no end to handshake drama

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reignited its protest against match referee Andy Pycroft, sending a second letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) late Tuesday night, reiterating its demand for his removal from officiating Pakistan's remaining matches in the ongoing Asia Cup. Match referee Andy Pycroft

Despite withdrawing their initial threat to pull out of the tournament, the PCB remains firm in its stance that Pycroft acted in a manner that compromised the spirit of the game during Pakistan’s group match against India on Sunday. The ICC, in its earlier response, had rejected PCB's first complaint. However, the board has now escalated the matter, expressing dissatisfaction with what they viewed as a "customary and dismissive" reply from cricket’s global governing body.

“We have sent another letter to the ICC. We are not pleased with the response. All the aspects were not reviewed related to Andy Pycroft. The ICC’s response comes as a mere formality. Our stand is firm. Andy Pycroft cannot be the match referee," A PCB insider told Hindustan Times.

According to PCB officials, their latest communication highlights serious concerns over Pycroft’s alleged partiality and his role in the post-match controversy that unfolded after India’s emphatic win over Pakistan. The board has once again requested that Richie Richardson be appointed as the match referee for the team's remaining games, including the must-win clash against the UAE later today, where Pycroft is still scheduled to officiate.

The controversy stems from Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates refusing to shake hands with Pakistani players after Sunday’s match — a gesture, as Suryakumar later explained, intended as a mark of respect for the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and in solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces, which launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, in a silent protest, skipped the post-match presentation. The PCB squarely blamed Pycroft for the situation, claiming he discouraged handshakes and did not allow the traditional exchange of team sheets between the captains.

In its formal complaint, the PCB accused Pycroft of violating Article 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Match Officials, stating that his behavior was "contrary to the spirit of the game" and "caused disrepute" to cricket. The board alleged that instead of diffusing tensions, the match referee's instructions led to further hostility and embarrassment.

“Given the gravity, political nature/background, and far-reaching consequences and repercussions, the misconduct has also caused disrepute to the game,” the PCB's letter stated. It further invoked Article 2.1.1 of the ICC’s code, arguing that Pycroft failed in his duty to uphold the spirit and traditional values of the game.

However, under the laws of cricket, post-match handshakes are considered customary, not mandatory, and there is no formal rule enforcing them.

Adding another layer to the controversy, Pakistani daily Dawn reported that PCB team director Naveed Akram Cheema was told by tournament officials that Pycroft had been "acting at the behest of the BCCI" — an accusation that, if substantiated, could further strain relations between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan.

“A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source, requesting anonymity, told Dawn.com on Monday that Cheema had also approached tournament director Andy Russell with his concerns, upon which he was informed that the match referee had been acting at the behest of the BCCI,” the report claimed.

While the ICC has yet to publicly respond to this second letter, insiders suggest that the world body is unlikely to reconsider its earlier decision. The ongoing tension places both the ICC and the Asia Cup organisers in a delicate position, especially with the political undertones surrounding India-Pakistan cricketing relations.