Pakistan backs off, won't pull out of Asia Cup despite complaint to ICC for match referee's removal up in smoke: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly backed off from its threat to withdraw from the Asia Cup 2025, despite rising tensions over the role of match referee Andy Pycroft during Pakistan’s match against India in Dubai on Sunday. The decision comes amid reports that Pakistan had threatened to pull out if Pycroft was not removed from officiating further in the tournament. Pakistan's players walk back to the pavilion at the end of the Asia Cup match against India at the Dubai International Stadium(AFP)

While speculation of a possible boycott gained traction on social media and within cricketing circles, ESPNcricinfo has reported that the PCB has not taken a formal stance to abandon the competition, irrespective of the ICC's decision on their plea against Pycroft.

The controversy erupted after the PCB alleged that Pycroft, an ICC-appointed match official, instructed both captains not to shake hands during the toss, a long-standing tradition in international cricket. The PCB claimed that Pycroft, a former Zimbabwe international, took Pakistan captain Salman Agha aside and conveyed the directive, before delivering the same message to India captain Suryakumar Yadav separately.

On Monday, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, confirmed that a complaint had been lodged with the International Cricket Council (ICC). In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Naqvi stated:

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup.”

According to reports, the PCB formalised its grievance in a letter addressed to ICC general manager Wasim Khan, detailing the incident and accusing Pycroft of breaching both the Spirit of Cricket and the ICC Code of Conduct.

Following the incident, Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema is said to have approached tournament director Andrew Russell for clarification. The PCB was reportedly informed that the instructions had been influenced by the BCCI’s position after consultation with the Indian government.

The situation was further inflamed when India’s players and staff opted not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the match, a customary post-match gesture. India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the decision had been aligned with guidance from the Indian government and the BCCI.

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson later called the move "disappointing," while Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation entirely.

Pycroft, along with Richie Richardson, is one of two match referees at this year's Asia Cup. He is scheduled to officiate two more group stage matches: Sri Lanka vs. Hong Kong and Pakistan vs. UAE, both in Dubai. The ICC is reviewing his continued involvement, but it has not issued an official statement yet.

However, reports suggest that the ICC is all set to reject PCB's plea to remove Pycroft from the tournament.

Despite the diplomatic strain and a wave of online outrage, there has been no official withdrawal or threat of withdrawal from the PCB. Their participation continues as planned, with a crucial match against the UAE on Wednesday determining whether they progress to the Super Four stage, which could include another encounter with India on September 21.