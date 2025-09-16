Inside PCB's explosive letter to ICC on handshake row in Asia Cup: Andy Pycroft accused of ‘misconduct of highest level

Moments after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday officially rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, the details of their scathing letter to the apex body have been revealed. PCB had accused the ICC-appointed match referee of "misconduct of the highest order" following the Indian team's no-handshake walkout after beating Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Details of PCB's letter to ICC revealed

Indian players did not shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts both before and after Sunday's match. The two captains did not initiate any handshake at the toss, while Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, who saw India through in the 128-run chase, walked off straight to the dressing room after the match. The Pakistan players were, in fact, kept waiting outside the Indian dressing room, where they had queued up for the customary handshake, only to get no response.

After the Pakistan team manager filed a complaint with the ACC, alleging that Pycroft told the two skippers not to shake hands at the toss and that, in his act, he violated the spirit of the game, the PCB sought the ICC's intervention, demanding his removal from the panel of referees for the continental tournament.

According to a report in a Pakistani media outlet, Dawn, PCB accused the Zimbabwean of failing to promote respect and sportsmanship between the two teams, instead creating a negative atmosphere. The letter cited a breach of Article 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Match Officials, stating that Pycroft's actions brought disrepute to the game.

The PCB letter to the ICC stated, “It is alarming to note that an ICC-appointed and supposedly neutral match referee opted to indulge in conduct, which clearly violates the Spirit of Cricket and MCC Laws.

“The match referee failed to discharge his responsibility: to ensure that respect was extended and maintained amongst the captains as well as between the two competing sides; and to create a positive atmosphere by his conduct and encourage the captains and participating teams to do likewise.

“In fact, the Match Referee’s instructions to the two team captains were entirely directed towards achieving the opposite result. This misconduct violates Article 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Match Officials, which specifically makes it an offence for the Match Referee to conduct himself in a manner, which is contrary to the spirit of game and violates the MCC Laws.

“Given the gravity, political nature/background, and far-reaching consequences and repercussions, the misconduct has also caused disrepute to the game."

The PCB letter added that “we believe the highest level of offence has been committed”.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistani media reported that PCB had threatened ICC that if their demand isn't met, they will pull out of the Asia Cup. However, a PCB source told Times of India that "it is very unlikely to happen."

Pakistan have yet to make a statement on ICC's act.