Search Search
Tuesday, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Apollo Tyres bags Team India jersey sponsorship with jaw-dropping INR 579 crore deal, 62% higher than Dream11’s

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 04:22 pm IST

Apollo Tyres signed a three-year deal valued at INR 579 crore

Apollo Tyres is all set to become the Indian cricket team's new jersey sponsor, a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday. The Indian team is currently without a sponsor in the ongoing men's Asia Cup in the UAE after the BCCI's deal with online gaming company Dream11 was cut short days after the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill.

India's Kuldeep Yadav and teammates celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz during their match in the Asia Cup 2025(Surjeet Yadav)
India's Kuldeep Yadav and teammates celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz during their match in the Asia Cup 2025(Surjeet Yadav)

The bidding took place on September 16. "The deal has been signed with Apollo Tyres. We will announce it soon," said the senior BCCI official.

According to the report in the news agency, Apollo Tyres signed a three-year deal valued at INR 579 crore, significantly higher than the INR 358 crore agreement with Dream 11 for the same duration. The deal covers 121 bilateral games and 21 ICC games.

ALSO READ: Pakistan backs off, won't pull out of Asia Cup despite complaint to ICC for match referee's removal up in smoke: Report

Meanwhile, Cricbuzz reported that the Indian multinational tyre manufacturing company, who has its headquarters in Gurugram, outbid Canva and JK Cements to bag the contract. The latter to placed bids of INR 544 crore and INR 477 crore respectively.

On September 2, the BCCI had invited bids for the Indian team's jersey sponsorship rights after Dream11 pulled out due to the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025', which states that "no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game".

The Indian board barred companies dealing in real money gaming and cryptocurrency from the process due to a government ban on such entities. Athleisure and sportswear manufacturers, banking, financial companies, non-alcoholic cold beverages, fans, mixer grinders, safety locks and insurance companies were also not eligible.

Apollo Tyres' first international mileage will be in the two-match home Test series against the West Indies, which begins on October 2. The new sponsor's logo will also be on display during India A's three-match ODI series in Kanpur against Australia A.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
News / Cricket News / Apollo Tyres bags Team India jersey sponsorship with jaw-dropping INR 579 crore deal, 62% higher than Dream11’s
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On