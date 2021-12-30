Quinton de Kock announces Test retirement; cites intentions to 'spend more time with family'

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has announced his Test retirement “with immediate effect.” The official Twitter account of Cricket South Africa confirmed the development.

“#Proteas wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, citing his intentions to spend more time with his growing family,” wrote CSA.

The announcement came after South Africa's first Test match against India in Centurion, where India won by 113 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

De Kock and his wife, Sasha, are anticipating the imminent birth of their first-born child in the coming days.

In a statement issued by de Kock, the South African insisted that it wasn't an easy decision and he had to draw early curtains to his career in the longest format to “be able to be with them (family) during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.”

“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives," De Kock said.

“I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something that I love even more.”

De Kock made his Test debut for South Africa against Australia in 2014 and represented the Proteas in 54 matches, amassing 3,300 runs at an average of 38.82. He also has six centuries and 22 half-centuries under his belt.

The wicketkeeper-batter further thanked his teammates and support staff throughout his journey in Tests and insisted that it is “not the end of my career as a Protea.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, team mates, the various management teams and my family and friends – I couldn’t have shown up as I did without your support,” said De Kock.

"This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I’m fully committed to white ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future.

“All the best to my teammates for the remainder of this Test series against India.”