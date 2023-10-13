Quinton de Kock hits another ton, SA crush listless Australia

South Africa tested their nerves against a familiar foe on an unfamiliar pitch on Thursday and came out with flying colours on both counts. Their thumping 134-run victory, however, left five-time champions Australia dealing with a mini crisis after losing their first two games in the 2023 World Cup campaign.

South Africa's skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock run between the wickets during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia.(ANI )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All eyes were fixed on the Ekana Stadium pitch, untested since it was relaid in April. Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and put South Africa into bat, wary of how it would behave. The concerns seemed to have stemmed from criticism following low scores in international and IPL games.

South Africa left Australia to deal with all those worries, powering to 311/7 after amassing a record 428/5 in the 102-run opening game win over Sri Lanka in Delhi. Quinton de Kock led the way like he did against Sri Lanka, following upon his 100 with 109, his first two centuries in World Cup games following just four fifties in 17 previous matches. Aiden Markram hit a 44-ball 56, tame compared to his 49-ball century, the fastest in Cup history, in the first match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia dropped catches and misfielded on the field. Their batters then fell to pace and spin to be bundled out for 177 in 40.5 overs, levelling the head-to-head record at 3-all. South Africa’s pace trio of Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada left Australia struggling at 50/3 within the first 10 overs. None of the Australia batters could build any resistance against the disciplined South African attack.

Mitchel Marsh offered a straightforward catch to skipper Temba Bavuma off Jansen, David Warner was caught lashing at a short ball from Ngidi and Steven Smith was trapped leg-before by Rabada following a third umpire review. Josh Inglis was cleaned up by Rabada, Glenn Maxwell offered a return catch to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock caught Marcus Stoinis off Rabada, reducing Australia to 80/6 after 20 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Marnus Labuschagne, who top-scored with 46, and Mitchell Starc (27) delayed the inevitable, raising a slow 69 for the seventh wicket. Cummins too tried hard, but it made no difference as Australia’s struggle ended in 40.5 overs.

De Kock from whom the ground is second home as he plays for Lucknow Super Giants, let his bat do the talking with a brilliant 106-ball 109 (8x4, 5x6). From his first four in the fourth over, guiding a rising delivery from Josh Hazlewood to point, he neatly paced his innings, capitalising on Starc's pace to launch a six over deep backward square leg in the fifth over.

Alongside Bavuma, the 30-year-old de Kock, playing in his last World Cup, posted 53 runs in the first powerplay. Bavuma hit two fours in a 55-ball 35 as they raised a 108-run partnership. De Kock hit back-to-back sixes off Josh Hazlewood before he reached his century.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rassie van der Dussen, who with Markram scored centuries against Sri Lanka, and Heinrich Klaasen didn’t make a big impact. However, Markram played an anchoring innings, scoring a fine 56 off 44 deliveries (7x4, 1x6) after he was dropped by Cummins on his follow through.

Australia’s sub-par fielding – they dropped two other catches late in the South Africa innings – and bowling made South Africa batting look sublime. Apart from part-time off-spinner Glenn Maxwell (2/34), the Australian bowlers struggled. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa had an off-day, conceding 70 runs in his 10 overs before finally dismissing Van der Dussen.

“A great win for the boys, we assessed conditions well and played accordingly. We stuck to our strengths and came out on top. They were potent up front, so we assessed our scoring options,” de Kock said after the emphatic win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I definitely thought it was an above par score. I have seen from the Lucknow team, it gets harder to bat at night and it did prove to be the case. It was sweaty and humid, but the bowlers bowled with intensity, didn't give them a sniff up front. We are pretty pleased with ourselves. But only two games in, anything can happen, and quickly. We won’t get too high, we’ll just take it game by game.”

After the two consecutive losses, Australia face the daunting task of regrouping for their next match against Sri Lanka at the same venue on Monday. Another loss might jeopardise their chances of securing a spot in the semi-finals, putting pressure on Pat Cummins and his team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON