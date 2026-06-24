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R Ashwin challenges Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli doubters with strong World Cup statement: 'Decide now'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come out strongly in support of Kohli and Rohit amid growing debate over their World Cup futures.

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 02:24 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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With one year remaining until the ODI World Cup, India are still searching for their ideal combinations while uncertainty continues to surround the futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The veteran duo have previously expressed their desire to feature in the tournament, especially after stepping away from other formats and shifting their focus to limited-overs cricket. However, Indian cricket has undergone significant changes over the past few years, making long-term selections far from certain.

Ashwin backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup.(PTI Images)

Kohli appears to be in a stronger position, having maintained impressive form in ODIs and continued to deliver consistently in the IPL. His performances have reinforced his value to the side and strengthened his case for another World Cup campaign. Rohit, meanwhile, faces a tougher road. Despite his vast experience and leadership credentials, questions remain over his consistency and ability to secure a regular place in the team. With competition for spots increasing, the coming months could prove crucial in determining whether both stalwarts make it to the World Cup squad.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come out strongly in support of Kohli and Rohit amid growing debate over their World Cup futures. Ashwin questioned the basis of the speculation surrounding the veteran duo and stressed the importance of experience in a tournament as demanding as the World Cup in South Africa.

"If you want them, make a decision now, and make them feel absolutely comfortable and confident over the next one year. If you do not make the decision now, it becomes difficult as the same thing will keep coming back after every one or two failures," he added

 
rohit sharma virat kohli ravichandran ashwin
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / R Ashwin challenges Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli doubters with strong World Cup statement: 'Decide now'
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