R Ashwin fit to play second Test against England Chennai

In a big relief for India, premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is fit to play the second Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Ashwin is doing fine after he sustained a painful blow from a Jofra Archer short ball during the Indian second innings and needed immediate attention from the physio Nitin Patel.

India's best bowling performer in Chennai wasn't required to go for any precautionary scans which will certainly be a relief for Kohli as he expects a friendlier pitch during the next Test starting from Saturday.

Ashwin picked up six wickets (6/61) in the second innings is expected to be one of Virat Kohli’s main weapons even in the second Test.

After India lost the first Test by 227 runs there are some changes expected in the XI for the next Test at the same venue.

All-rounder Axar Patel, who has also regained his fitness is set to make his debut replacing left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who was one of the least impressive Indian bowlers in the previous Test.

It will be interesting if Washington Sundar keeps his place or India go with a better bowling option in Kuldeep Yadav or even a third seamer in Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Siraj.

New Chepauk strip may offer some turn from day 1

After one of the flattest decks on offer during the first Test in Chennai, the task will be cut out for Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's rookie curator V Ramesh Kumar and BCCI head of pitches and grounds committee head Taposh Chatterjee, to provide a track that doesn't make toss so crucial.

While currently there was grass cover on one of the adjacent strips, which could be used for the second match, it is a given that there will be a fair amount of turn.

(With PTI inputs)

